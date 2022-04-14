TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Tokenomics
TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Information
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, such as liquid staking, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain.
We enable institutional investors to accrue staking rewards and access best-in-class yield opportunities whilst retaining liquidity over their staked assets. Partnerships established with GSR, B2C2, FalconX and others for using TruFin's LSTs as collateral.
TruFin is currently live and available across 5 different chains (Solana, MATIC, Aptos, NEAR, Injective), with over $150m in TVL. Users can seamlessly connect to the TruFin dApp directly, or via their existing custody solution of choice (i.e. Anchorage, Copper, Fireblocks).
TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUINJ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUINJ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
