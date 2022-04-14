UA1 (UA1) Information

What is UA1?

UA1 is a programmable infrastructure for deploying persistent, intelligent, and economically active agents. These agents are not chatbots or APIs — they are autonomous labor units that reason, evolve, and operate across real-world platforms.

Each agent is fully encapsulated with identity, memory, skills, and behavioral logic. It can think, act, earn, and improve over time — without requiring human micromanagement.