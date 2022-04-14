UFO Token stands as a pivotal amplifier within the pTGC ecosystem, strategically engineered to foster unity between the Richard Heart (RH) ecosystem and The Grays Currency. Designed with precision, UFO Token operates as a catalyst, intensifying bot activity and token volume for both its own token and PTGC. Central to its architecture is a 6% buy and sell fee structure, meticulously structured to deliver rewards to holders, LP providers, and pTGC enthusiasts alike. Leveraging the same cutting-edge technology utilized to capture fees within PTGC, UFO Token extends its reach, motivating holders of RH coins to pair them with UFO. This symbiotic relationship not only expands our network but also amplifies our volume, culminating in greater rewards for all stakeholders.

UFO Token stands as a pivotal amplifier within the pTGC ecosystem, strategically engineered to foster unity between the Richard Heart (RH) ecosystem and The Grays Currency. Designed with precision, UFO Token operates as a catalyst, intensifying bot activity and token volume for both its own token and PTGC. Central to its architecture is a 6% buy and sell fee structure, meticulously structured to deliver rewards to holders, LP providers, and pTGC enthusiasts alike. Leveraging the same cutting-edge technology utilized to capture fees within PTGC, UFO Token extends its reach, motivating holders of RH coins to pair them with UFO. This symbiotic relationship not only expands our network but also amplifies our volume, culminating in greater rewards for all stakeholders.