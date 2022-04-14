Umi Digital (UMI) Information

Umi Digital is a decentralised NFT minter and Yield Farming Platform built on Ethereum Protocols. Stake NFTs to earn high % Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards. UmiToken ($UMI) is their native token.

Umi Digital provides a number of other cross-chain services to its users. These include but are not limited an NFT Marketplace, an NFT Airdrop Tool, a Coin Minting Service & a Coin Airdrop Tool.

Underlying all of the work done by Umi Digital, is a love of the Arts. Their aim is to merge Art with Finance by creating a platform for artists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike to mint, trade and airdrop NFTs to anyone they so wish. Features such as NFT Gaming will be dropping in 2022. Umi Digital looks forward to bringing innovative features to NFT lovers, opening doors to all whilst helping to streamline the minting and reward process for artists and collectors, with the use of disruptive DeFi technology. It should be noted that each Umi Digital Art piece entitles the collector to a limited edition physical print, personally signed, version of the artwork. This physical print can be delivered to each art collector, free of charge to anywhere in the world! Bridging the gap between the physical and digital art world whilst adding cryptographic value and utility to NFTs is an important focus of development for the Umi Digital project going forward.