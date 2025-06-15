UnitedStates National Debt Coin Price (USNDC)
The live price of UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) today is 0.00000919 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.12K USD. USNDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UnitedStates National Debt Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- UnitedStates National Debt Coin price change within the day is -1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the USNDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USNDC price information.
During today, the price change of UnitedStates National Debt Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UnitedStates National Debt Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UnitedStates National Debt Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UnitedStates National Debt Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of UnitedStates National Debt Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.15%
-1.46%
-81.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The national debt has increased every year for the past ten years, and interest expenses have remained fairly stable due to low interest rates and the perceived low risk of U.S. government default, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data. This coin is a parody coin about the debt crises in the US and to highlight various aspects about this crises in a humouros way to the people on solana. $USNDC
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USNDC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USNDC to VND
₫0.24183485
|1 USNDC to AUD
A$0.0000140607
|1 USNDC to GBP
￡0.0000067087
|1 USNDC to EUR
€0.0000079034
|1 USNDC to USD
$0.00000919
|1 USNDC to MYR
RM0.0000389656
|1 USNDC to TRY
₺0.0003619941
|1 USNDC to JPY
¥0.0013243709
|1 USNDC to RUB
₽0.0007330863
|1 USNDC to INR
₹0.0007913509
|1 USNDC to IDR
Rp0.1506557136
|1 USNDC to KRW
₩0.0125546428
|1 USNDC to PHP
₱0.0005152833
|1 USNDC to EGP
￡E.0.0004568349
|1 USNDC to BRL
R$0.0000509126
|1 USNDC to CAD
C$0.0000124065
|1 USNDC to BDT
৳0.0011238451
|1 USNDC to NGN
₦0.014182008
|1 USNDC to UAH
₴0.0003794551
|1 USNDC to VES
Bs0.000919
|1 USNDC to PKR
Rs0.0026004024
|1 USNDC to KZT
₸0.0047175946
|1 USNDC to THB
฿0.0002975722
|1 USNDC to TWD
NT$0.0002714726
|1 USNDC to AED
د.إ0.0000337273
|1 USNDC to CHF
Fr0.0000074439
|1 USNDC to HKD
HK$0.0000720496
|1 USNDC to MAD
.د.م0.0000837209
|1 USNDC to MXN
$0.0001742424