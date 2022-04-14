UnlockProtocolToken (UP) Tokenomics
Unlock is a protocol that developers, creators, and platforms can use to create onchain memberships and subscriptions. Unlock’s goal is to ease implementation and increase conversion from “users” to “members,” creating a much healthier monetization environment for the web.
In short, Unlock is an open-source, collectively owned, community-governed, peer-to-peer system that creates time-based (potentially recurring) memberships.
There are a number of interdependent components of Unlock. These are:
Unlock Labs: The core team that created and currently maintains Unlock Protocol. Unlock Protocol: A suite of upgradable smart contracts that create memberships as NFTs. The Unlock Ecosystem: A community of creators, distributors, and consumers who share ownership of Unlock Protocol through their contributions using the protocol. Unlock DAO: A decentralized organization of token holders who govern and control Unlock Protocol. Unlock Protocol Foundation: A Cayman Islands Foundation whose purpose is to act in service of the Unlock ecosystem and DAO. Unlock Tools: Front-end convenience applications built by Unlock Labs to further sustainable innovation on Unlock Protocol. Unlock Labs created Unlock Protocol to provide an open, shared infrastructure for memberships that removes friction, increases conversion, enables scale, reduces costs, and evolves the web from a business model built on attention toward one based on membership.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UnlockProtocolToken (UP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of UnlockProtocolToken (UP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
