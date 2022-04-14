ExchangeDEX+
The live USD CoinVertible price today is 0.999895 USD.USDCV market cap is 8,279,960 USD. Track real-time USDCV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

$0.999921



USD CoinVertible Price Today

The live USD CoinVertible (USDCV) price today is $ 0.999895, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDCV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999895 per USDCV.

USD CoinVertible currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,279,960, with a circulating supply of 8.28M USDCV. During the last 24 hours, USDCV traded between $ 0.999588 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.978779.

In short-term performance, USDCV moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Market Information

The current Market Cap of USD CoinVertible is $ 8.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDCV is 8.28M, with a total supply of 8281300.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.28M.

USD CoinVertible Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of USD CoinVertible to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USD CoinVertible to USD was $ +0.0001357857.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USD CoinVertible to USD was $ +0.0002029786.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USD CoinVertible to USD was $ +0.0015963592177512.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ +0.0001357857+0.01%
60 Days$ +0.0002029786+0.02%
90 Days$ +0.0015963592177512+0.16%

Price Prediction for USD CoinVertible

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDCV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of USD CoinVertible could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is USD CoinVertible (USDCV)

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) is a regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin issued by SG-FORGE, pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and fully redeemable. Reserves are held in segregated accounts with independent custody and disclosed daily for transparency. Compliant with EU MiCA rules, USDCV enables 24/7 on-chain settlement, cross-border payments, FX and cash management, and integration into DeFi and institutional workflows. It launches on Ethereum and Solana, initially available via regulated European exchanges.

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Resource

Official Website

About USD CoinVertible

What is the current market price of USDCV?

It's currently valued at ₹89.86768188084727430000, reflecting a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does USD CoinVertible have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, USDCV shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for USDCV?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of USDCV. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for USD CoinVertible?

It has traded between ₹89.84008960532092392000 and ₹89.877118978340000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of USDCV on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated USDCV is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USD CoinVertible

How much will 1 USD CoinVertible be worth in 2030?
If USD CoinVertible were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential USD CoinVertible prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:11:18 (UTC+8)

