The live USD CoinVertible (USDCV) price today is $ 0.999895, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDCV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999895 per USDCV.

USD CoinVertible currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,279,960, with a circulating supply of 8.28M USDCV. During the last 24 hours, USDCV traded between $ 0.999588 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.978779.

In short-term performance, USDCV moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.28M$ 8.28M $ 8.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.28M$ 8.28M $ 8.28M Circulation Supply 8.28M 8.28M 8.28M Total Supply 8,281,300.0 8,281,300.0 8,281,300.0

