USDai (USDAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USDai (USDAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USDai (USDAI) Information USD.AI is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar backed by loans against AI hardware, compute, and DePIN assets. Targeting 15–25% APR, it functions like a high-yield bond index tied to income-generating infrastructure equipment, paired with additional mechanisms that allow arbitrageurs to bring back USDai back to a peg. USD.AI bridges the gap between amortizing AI hard assets and the financing needed to scale such productive infrastructure. Meanwhile, DePIN projects can achieve >300% growth using debt, driving reinvestment and scalability in their network. Official Website: https://usd.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.usd.ai Buy USDAI Now!

USDai (USDAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USDai (USDAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.74M $ 48.74M $ 48.74M Total Supply: $ 48.77M $ 48.77M $ 48.77M Circulating Supply: $ 48.77M $ 48.77M $ 48.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.74M $ 48.74M $ 48.74M All-Time High: $ 1.036 $ 1.036 $ 1.036 All-Time Low: $ 0.961467 $ 0.961467 $ 0.961467 Current Price: $ 0.999417 $ 0.999417 $ 0.999417 Learn more about USDai (USDAI) price

USDai (USDAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USDai (USDAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDAI's tokenomics, explore USDAI token's live price!

USDAI Price Prediction Want to know where USDAI might be heading? Our USDAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USDAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!