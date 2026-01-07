Utility Coin (UTILITY) Tokenomics
The string "FwrcPjGNdTbBXWBKktRvnNTnAfRNtv9nPDGV3gjgpump" is the Solana contract address (CA) for $UTILITY, a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. It's positioned as "The Useless Coin Killer," satirizing hype-driven memecoins by emphasizing "real utility" in a humorous way—think viral memes, community-driven narratives, and a mock "contract scanner" tool on its website. Inspired by quotes from crypto figures like CZ (Binance) and Anatoly (Solana), it taps into frustration with low-value tokens while embracing degen culture.
Utility Coin (UTILITY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Utility Coin (UTILITY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UTILITY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UTILITY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand UTILITY's tokenomics, explore UTILITY token's live price!
UTILITY Price Prediction
Want to know where UTILITY might be heading? Our UTILITY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
