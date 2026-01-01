Which blockchain network does Utopian Contributor Coin run on?

Utopian Contributor Coin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of UTCC?

The token is priced at ₹0.023486437123142115000, marking a price movement of 2.30% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Utopian Contributor Coin belong to?

Utopian Contributor Coin falls under the Infrastructure,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare UTCC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Utopian Contributor Coin?

Its market capitalization is ₹23485624.3499114145000, placing the asset at rank #5629. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of UTCC is currently circulating?

There are 999958734.491118 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Utopian Contributor Coin today?

Over the past day, UTCC generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Utopian Contributor Coin fluctuated between ₹0.020559550411252870000 and ₹0.0331430861852315000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.