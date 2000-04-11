uwu (UWU) Information

This token is about an emoticon representing a cute face. The u characters represent closed eyes, while the w represents a cat mouth. It is used to express various warm, happy, or affectionate feelings. The emoticon uwu is often used to denote cuteness (kawaii), happiness, or tenderness. It is popularly used in the furry fandom. It is often erroneously used to reference Japanese otaku culture. The emoticon uwu is known to date back as far as April 11, 2000, when it was used by furry artist Ghislain Deslierres in a post on the furry art site VCL (Vixen Controlled Library).