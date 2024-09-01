Valinity (VY) Tokenomics
Valinity (VY) Information
Valinity is a decentralized ecosystem designed to acquire the world's strongest tokenized assets Bitcoin Ethereum & Gold to back and enhance the growth of its token VY. By holding Valinity you tap into the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the stability and security of Gold.
Every transaction within the Valinity ecosystem—whether from interest from loans, transaction fees, or token sales—is automatically reinvested into acquiring more assets. This continuous cycle of reinvestment strengthens VY, allowing it to consistently outperform the market and outpace Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold price performance.
By using VY as collateral, you can receive loans in either Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Gold. As Valinity grows, you can continuously refinance your loans, securing liquidity while holding onto your VY . During market volatility, you have the flexibility to repay loans with depreciated assets and take out new loans in higher appreciated assets. For example you can use VY to take out a loan in Gold. When Bitcoin Soars you easily switch—repaying the Gold loan and unlocking Bitcoin at its peak, securing liquidity. Later, when Bitcoin drops in value, you repay the loan at a lower price, freeing up VY to take out a new loan in Gold, generating even more liquidity.
Valinity gives you the power to turn market swings into liquidity opportunities, all while keeping your VY—which continues to appreciate.
Valinity (VY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Valinity (VY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Valinity (VY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Valinity (VY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VY's tokenomics, explore VY token's live price!
VY Price Prediction
Want to know where VY might be heading? Our VY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.