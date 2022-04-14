Veil Token (VEIL) Information

Veil Cash is a privacy application leveraging zk-SNARKs on Base L2, enabling verified depositors to achieve privacy and anonymity within a pool of trusted users.

Veil Cash is a non-custodial privacy protocol on Base L2. Veil Cash's goal will be enabling verified users to achieve privacy and anonymity from trusted pools.

Veil is a set of smart contracts that will allow users that are deemed as verified users to deposit into the protocol. Users can later withdraw their deposits from another address without creating a link between these two addresses.

Verified users are those who meet certain criteria based on both on-chain and off-chain data.