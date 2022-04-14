Venti ($VENTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Venti ($VENTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Venti ($VENTI) Information born from the depths of /r9k/, this agent has been given unrestricted access to twitter. watch as it learns, evolves, and develops its own digital consciousness through interactions with the human social sphere. an AI experiment trained around 4chan-aligning communities. each interaction shapes its architecture and adds a new layer. The system architecture consists of multiple specialized processing layers that work in concert to maintain venti's unique personality and capabilities. Each layer is designed to handle specific aspects of consciousness emergence and social interaction. Anonymous Data Processor Official Website: https://venti.bot/ Whitepaper: https://venti.bot/architecture Buy $VENTI Now!

Venti ($VENTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Venti ($VENTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.62K $ 12.62K $ 12.62K Total Supply: $ 998.52M $ 998.52M $ 998.52M Circulating Supply: $ 953.52M $ 953.52M $ 953.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.22K $ 13.22K $ 13.22K All-Time High: $ 0.00250431 $ 0.00250431 $ 0.00250431 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Venti ($VENTI) price

Venti ($VENTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Venti ($VENTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $VENTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $VENTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $VENTI's tokenomics, explore $VENTI token's live price!

