VETTR AI Price Today

The live VETTR AI (VETTR) price today is $ 0.00002327, with a 10.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current VETTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002327 per VETTR.

VETTR AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,802, with a circulating supply of 979.99M VETTR. During the last 24 hours, VETTR traded between $ 0.00002069 (low) and $ 0.00002394 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00009439, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002044.

In short-term performance, VETTR moved +1.88% in the last hour and -25.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VETTR AI (VETTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.80K$ 22.80K $ 22.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.03K$ 23.03K $ 23.03K Circulation Supply 979.99M 979.99M 979.99M Total Supply 989,991,346.01782 989,991,346.01782 989,991,346.01782

The current Market Cap of VETTR AI is $ 22.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VETTR is 979.99M, with a total supply of 989991346.01782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.03K.