VFOX Price (VFOX)
The live price of VFOX (VFOX) today is 0.01016809 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 213.49K USD. VFOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VFOX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VFOX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
During today, the price change of VFOX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VFOX to USD was $ -0.0000732326.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VFOX to USD was $ -0.0002874173.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VFOX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000732326
|-0.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002874173
|-2.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VFOX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VFOX is the rewards-based cryptocurrency for a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience that combines gaming elements and forms its own standalone meta-verse, called the RFOX VALT. RFOX VALT will incorporate VR/AR and AI in addition to offering digital items, including those issued through blockchain smart contracts and NFTs. RFOX VALT is a venture of Southeast Asian venture and ecosystem builder RedFOX Labs.
