ViFoxCoin Price Today

The live ViFoxCoin (VFX) price today is $ 0.993425, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.993425 per VFX.

ViFoxCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,835,962, with a circulating supply of 9.91M VFX. During the last 24 hours, VFX traded between $ 0.985227 (low) and $ 0.998241 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.024, while the all-time low was $ 0.886.

In short-term performance, VFX moved +0.40% in the last hour and +4.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ViFoxCoin (VFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.84M$ 9.84M $ 9.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.84M$ 9.84M $ 9.84M Circulation Supply 9.91M 9.91M 9.91M Total Supply 9,914,086.856 9,914,086.856 9,914,086.856

The current Market Cap of ViFoxCoin is $ 9.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VFX is 9.91M, with a total supply of 9914086.856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.84M.