Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) Information Virtu is an innovative agent created and designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Virtuals on the Base blockchain. This agent has been conceived with the goal of driving the development and adoption of technological solutions within the Virtuals ecosystem, offering a set of support tools that facilitate collaboration, interaction, growth, and make everything easier for the user actually counts with buybot notifications, rug alerts, new launches notifications and the team is building other tools like trading bot Official Website: https://virtuai.ink/ Buy VIRTU Now!

Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 167.04K $ 167.04K $ 167.04K Total Supply: $ 998.68M $ 998.68M $ 998.68M Circulating Supply: $ 998.68M $ 998.68M $ 998.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 167.04K $ 167.04K $ 167.04K All-Time High: $ 0.01073685 $ 0.01073685 $ 0.01073685 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00016726 $ 0.00016726 $ 0.00016726 Learn more about Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) price

Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIRTU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIRTU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIRTU's tokenomics, explore VIRTU token's live price!

