Visa xStock Price Today

The live Visa xStock (VX) price today is $ 354.61, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VX to USD conversion rate is $ 354.61 per VX.

Visa xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 294,042, with a circulating supply of 829.20 VX. During the last 24 hours, VX traded between $ 354.09 (low) and $ 369.75 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 398.5, while the all-time low was $ 309.87.

In short-term performance, VX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Visa xStock (VX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 294.04K$ 294.04K $ 294.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.77M$ 34.77M $ 34.77M Circulation Supply 829.20 829.20 829.20 Total Supply 98,059.22119668462 98,059.22119668462 98,059.22119668462

The current Market Cap of Visa xStock is $ 294.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VX is 829.20, with a total supply of 98059.22119668462. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.77M.