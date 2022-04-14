VORTEX (VRTX) Information

Setup a multi-chain DeFAI Agent in less than 5 minutes using the $VRTX Protocol with real-time deployment, customization and visual alerts.

We've made all of this really easy by structuring everything in one single dApp. That is this website. VORTEX is built like a layered app. You will find from this overlay all the way to the small UI integrations that you can do everything on this website.

Being multi-chain means that our Agents work on both SOL and ETH. To allow this they use a shared liquidity quote AMM system which basically makes even swapping ETH for SOL tokens possible. This way the Agents catch the best plays no matter what chain they are on.