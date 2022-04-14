Discover key insights into VR1 (VR1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

VR1 (VR1) Information

VR1 Token is the ultimate gaming cryptocurrency built on the lightning-fast Solana blockchain, powering the VR1 Arcade ecosystem and next-gen gaming experiences. With a massive 10,000 sq. ft. VR gaming facility already thriving in Meridian, Idaho—and more locations in the pipeline across the USA—VR1 is redefining the future of Esports, GameFi, and Play-to-Earn (P2E).

Designed for seamless transactions, real rewards, and player-driven governance, VR1 fuels immersive gaming, esports tournaments, and live competitions where players can win big—from digital assets to VR1 tokens.

Our vision? To make VR1 the #1 gaming token, pioneering a sustainable P2E revolution through Esports, GameFi, and real-world gaming facilities. With low fees, high-speed transactions, and true digital ownership, VR1 is set to change the game—literally.

Play. Earn. Own. Welcome to the future of gaming.