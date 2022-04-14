Wagerr (WGR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wagerr (WGR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wagerr (WGR) Information Wagerr uses distributed blockchain technology to execute betting contracts. It escrows stakes, verifies results, and pays out winners. By eliminating central authorities, Wagerr solves the most pernicious problems in the industry. Reducing corruption and risk results in predictable operation. You can bet on Wagerr. Official Website: https://www.wagerr.com/ Buy WGR Now!

Wagerr (WGR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wagerr (WGR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 574.31K $ 574.31K $ 574.31K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 260.56M $ 260.56M $ 260.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0.934216 $ 0.934216 $ 0.934216 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002934 $ 0.00002934 $ 0.00002934 Current Price: $ 0.0021999 $ 0.0021999 $ 0.0021999 Learn more about Wagerr (WGR) price

Wagerr (WGR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wagerr (WGR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WGR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WGR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WGR's tokenomics, explore WGR token's live price!

