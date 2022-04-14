WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics

WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WarpBeam (WPLAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

WarpBeam (WPLAY) Information

The next generation TV ecosystem - Space to Everyone - Content creators TV ecosystem / Hybrid / WEB3 Friendly

WarpBeam was built to bridge the gap between traditional streaming services and the emerging Web3 landscape. Including the satellite television as open tv format, to help the small content creators, artist reach the audience. The way we want to create it is to build a loyal community, from every single member, who could be important and connected to our ecosystem. The goal was to create an ecosystem that provides not only high-quality entertainment while integrating blockchain technology for monetization, ownership, and engagement, but also to have the real users: no bots, fake accounts, who helps each other to grow and be the real numbers for media buyers and advertisers.

Official Website:
https://warpbeam.io
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/warpbeam/press/blob/main/whitepaper.pdf

WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WarpBeam (WPLAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.63K
$ 12.63K$ 12.63K
Total Supply:
$ 365.00M
$ 365.00M$ 365.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 36.50M
$ 36.50M$ 36.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 126.30K
$ 126.30K$ 126.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00034602
$ 0.00034602$ 0.00034602

WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WarpBeam (WPLAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WPLAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WPLAY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WPLAY's tokenomics, explore WPLAY token's live price!

WPLAY Price Prediction

Want to know where WPLAY might be heading? Our WPLAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.