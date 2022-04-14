WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics

WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WazirX (WRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
WazirX (WRX) Information

WazirX is a cryptocurrency exchange with an advanced trading interface and features to buy, sell & trade cryptocurrencies. It is an exchange with a live open order book system that allows users to trade 80+ digital assets like Bitcoin, BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash & many more.Users can deposit/withdraw cryptocurrencies and also cash in/cash out USDT via Peer-to-Peer (“P2P”) to Indian Rupees (“INR”) with ease and speed, as well as securely store their digital assets in the WazirX wallet.WazirX’s aim is to bridge the global fiat-cryptocurrency gap with the world’s first auto-matching P2P engine - WazirX Peer-to-Peer. As of today, WazirX Peer-to-Peer is the go-to method to deposit and withdraw INR in India, and growing steadily.WazirX’s native token, WRX, is the utility token forming the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The WRX token is built on Binance chain with future use cases including: trading fee discounts, WRX Trade Mining (unlock and earn WRX tokens by performing trades), paying for margin fees, and more.

https://www.wazirx.com/

Market Cap:
$ 22.41M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 456.52M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 49.09M
All-Time High:
$ 5.88
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01565274
Current Price:
$ 0.04908551
WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WazirX (WRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WRX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.