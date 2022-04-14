WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics
WazirX (WRX) Information
WazirX is a cryptocurrency exchange with an advanced trading interface and features to buy, sell & trade cryptocurrencies. It is an exchange with a live open order book system that allows users to trade 80+ digital assets like Bitcoin, BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash & many more.Users can deposit/withdraw cryptocurrencies and also cash in/cash out USDT via Peer-to-Peer (“P2P”) to Indian Rupees (“INR”) with ease and speed, as well as securely store their digital assets in the WazirX wallet.WazirX’s aim is to bridge the global fiat-cryptocurrency gap with the world’s first auto-matching P2P engine - WazirX Peer-to-Peer. As of today, WazirX Peer-to-Peer is the go-to method to deposit and withdraw INR in India, and growing steadily.WazirX’s native token, WRX, is the utility token forming the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The WRX token is built on Binance chain with future use cases including: trading fee discounts, WRX Trade Mining (unlock and earn WRX tokens by performing trades), paying for margin fees, and more.
WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WazirX (WRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WazirX (WRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WazirX (WRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WRX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WRX's tokenomics, explore WRX token's live price!
WRX Price Prediction
Want to know where WRX might be heading? Our WRX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.