Discover key insights into WeWay (WWY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

WeWay (WWY) Information

WeWay is a Web3 community-driven ecosystem focused on learning, earning, and playing. Its mission is to drive the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, leveraging the influence of global influencers, stars, and KOLs. The ecosystem comprises three primary products:

WeAcademy, a Learn2Earn crypto academy; WePad, a community-oriented IDO Launchpad; and WeGames, which produces Social-Fi games like Mad Backpacks with Find2Earn mechanics.

WeWay is part of EHOLD, a technology-focused group with expertise in blockchain software development, tokenization, NFTs, smart contracts, and more.