WhaleAI (WHAI) Information WhaleAI is a cryptocurrency project featuring the deflationary $WHAI token, supported by a vault of high-value digital assets. Its innovative WhaleAI Bot monitors over 1,000 whale wallets, delivering real-time market insights. Access to exclusive data is token-gated, requiring 2,000 $WHAI. The project offers detailed whale accumulation cases and in-depth analyses of AI-driven and crypto tokens.. Official Website: https://www.whale-ai.net/ Buy WHAI Now!

WhaleAI (WHAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WhaleAI (WHAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 425.31K All-Time High: $ 0.416658 All-Time Low: $ 0.384958 Current Price: $ 0.425188

WhaleAI (WHAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WhaleAI (WHAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WHAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WHAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WHAI's tokenomics, explore WHAI token's live price!

