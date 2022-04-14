Woke Chain (GOWOKE) Information

Woke Chain is not just a cryptocurrency, it's a movement. The perfect blend of satire, humor, and financial opportunity.

With a supply of 823,900,000... $GOWOKE is about ensuring inclusivity and everyone getting their fair share, while leveraging the speed and power of Solana Blockchain to create the best user experience.

All social media content and works related to Woke Chain are a parody and should be viewed as such.