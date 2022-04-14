Wolverinu (WOLVERINU) Tokenomics
Within the first two weeks of launching, Wolverinu has swiftly gained traction. It is currently being listed on Uniswap, Shibaswap, Sushiswap, Fegex, Hotbit, LBank, and Bitmart. The token boasts a growing number of holders thanks to a strong community that is regularly engaged with Youtube videos, AMAs, charity programs, and daily reward contests. An updated Version 2 staking page and NFT marketplace is coming soon and a Wolverinu Play 2 Earn game is also in the works where players can collect exclusive NFTs, and Adamantium rewards; set for release within 2022. A full-time development team, dedicated moderators, and a united community prove that it is definitely the right formula to take this project to the moon.
Wolverinu (WOLVERINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wolverinu (WOLVERINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOLVERINU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOLVERINU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
