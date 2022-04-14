Wonder Sites (WONDER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wonder Sites (WONDER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wonder Sites (WONDER) Information $WONDER Token is the native utility token of Wondersites.co, a platform that helps users create business tools using Notion as a database. The platform builds essential business infrastructure including helpdesks, documentation hubs, blogs, and marketplaces without requiring coding knowledge. Used by hundreds of businesses, Wondersites offers an alternative to WordPress (which powers 43% of websites globally) by leveraging Notion's database capabilities and its 200 million monthly users. The token provides holders with premium feature access, governance rights, and service discounts within the ecosystem. Wondersites combines Notion's database functionality with SEO optimization, custom domains, analytics, web3 integrations, paywalls, memberships, and AI features to help businesses efficiently build and manage their digital toolkit. Official Website: https://wondersites.co Buy WONDER Now!

Wonder Sites (WONDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wonder Sites (WONDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 216.14K $ 216.14K $ 216.14K Total Supply: $ 972.08M $ 972.08M $ 972.08M Circulating Supply: $ 972.08M $ 972.08M $ 972.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 216.14K $ 216.14K $ 216.14K All-Time High: $ 0.00256663 $ 0.00256663 $ 0.00256663 All-Time Low: $ 0.00016235 $ 0.00016235 $ 0.00016235 Current Price: $ 0.00022158 $ 0.00022158 $ 0.00022158 Learn more about Wonder Sites (WONDER) price

Wonder Sites (WONDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wonder Sites (WONDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WONDER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WONDER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WONDER's tokenomics, explore WONDER token's live price!

WONDER Price Prediction Want to know where WONDER might be heading? Our WONDER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WONDER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!