woofer (WOOFER) Information

woofer is popcat's dog version. it's purely a community memecoin based on solana. the token was minted by @btcordinal team and 45% of the supply was burnt at launch

the dog woofs. the logo also references a "subwoofer" as the dog emits loud sounds, which plays around a double sense narrative, as $woofer is a dog and also some kind of sound emittor as a subwoofer. social media growth is also one of the main focus, as woofer is all about being loud.