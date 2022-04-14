World Series of Degens (WSOD) Information

World Series of Degens is a Solana-based meme project that caters to "degens" (short for degenerates, a term of endearment amongst people who love to gamble on crypto, sports, poker, slots, etc.). It's mascot is "Degen Danny." But WSOD is also more than just a meme idea; it also has utility. Things like leaderboards, giveaways, sponsored entries into poker events, and even merch (i.e., patches, wristbands, etc.).

Those in the WSOD community can share "bad beat" stories, discuss their pending wagers, and much more. The more active you are in the WSOD community, the more you'll rank on WSOD's leaderboards, which makes you eligible for recognition and prizes.