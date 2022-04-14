Wrapped Ampleforth (WAMPL) Tokenomics
Why wAMPL?
wAMPL broadens access to AMPL and the larger Ampleforth ecosystem by introducing a perfectly composable ERC-20 token which makes platform integrations more simple, secure and fast. As the DeFi market continues to grow, wAMPL will expand on AMPL’s role as a key building block for denominating stable contracts via an independent, algorithmic unit of account.
wAMPL is to AMPL as wETH or wBTC are to ETH and BTC, respectively. It’s a wrapped ERC20 token that is 1:1 redeemable for AMPL. Unlike AMPL, the wAMPL does not rebase and maintains a floating price.
wAMPL unlocks new technical integrations and expanded opportunities to access the Ampleforth ecosystem. Even with historic gas prices that make Ethereum-based transactions prohibitively expensive for many, the AMPL community has continued to grow in terms of both wallets and TVL. Thanks to wAMPL, the community will now have much more flexibility in how and where they deploy their AMPL.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAMPL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAMPL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
