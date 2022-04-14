Wrapped bTSLA (WBTSLA) Information

Backed brings real-world assets on-chain. Backed issues permissionless tokens that track the value of real-world assets and are fully collateralized by them, such as stocks or ETFs. Tokens are MiFID II-compliant financial products issued under an approved EU prospectus. Backed offers tokenization services to institutional clients, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

Backed’s native tokens are not offered, sold, or delivered within the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons.