Wrapped Cygnus USD (WCGUSD) Information Cygnus is the first modular real yield layer. As the end game of real yield, it combines non-EVM systems such as TON with EVM ecosystem. Its yield-bearing Liquidity Validation System provides services for any system that requires its own distributed validation semantics for verification. Users can participate in ecological liquidity security protection while automatically enjoying staking yield, LVS fees and other systems' incentives. Official Website: https://www.cygnus.finance/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.cygnus.finance/whitepaper Buy WCGUSD Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.76M
Total Supply: $ 7.58M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.58M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.76M
All-Time High: $ 1.26
All-Time Low: $ 1.008
Current Price: $ 1.16

Wrapped Cygnus USD (WCGUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Cygnus USD (WCGUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WCGUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WCGUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WCGUSD's tokenomics, explore WCGUSD token's live price!

