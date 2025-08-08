Wrapped Glue Price (WGLUE)
Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) is currently trading at 0.136713 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WGLUE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WGLUE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WGLUE price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Glue to USD was $ +0.00015478.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Glue to USD was $ +0.0078794400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Glue to USD was $ +0.0367492610.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Glue to USD was $ +0.0185169197888014.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015478
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0078794400
|+5.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0367492610
|+26.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0185169197888014
|+15.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Glue: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
+0.11%
-4.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Glue is a consumer-focused blockchain, built with ease of use, flexibility, and security in mind. The Glue ecosystem comprises the Glue blockchain, three Layer 2 solutions, and the “Glue Hub”, a decentralized app-store. The Glue ecosystem is underpinned by the unified $GLUE token, which enables gas payments across the network, with further utility expansions planned. Glue was founded by cybersecurity expert Ogle, known for recovering over $450 million in stolen crypto assets and recognised as Coindesk’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and Snapshot, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree with extensive experience in large-scale user acquisition.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
