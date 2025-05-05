Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS Price (LIBERTAS)
The live price of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS (LIBERTAS) today is 1.71 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIBERTAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.14 USD
- Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS to USD was $ -0.015801037381606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS to USD was $ +0.0647332470.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS to USD was $ -0.6323128560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS to USD was $ -2.052330549537741.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.015801037381606
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0647332470
|+3.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.6323128560
|-36.97%
|90 Days
|$ -2.052330549537741
|-54.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped LIBERTAS OMNIBUS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-0.91%
+8.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LIBERTAS OMNIBUS is an experimental NFT project by zkSync to explore new NFT standards, network superpowers, new protocol features, prototype collections with surprise creators, and just vibe out. LIBERTAS token is the LIBERTAS OMNIBUS NFT wrapped with the SyncSwap 404 Wrapper.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LIBERTAS to VND
₫43,846.11
|1 LIBERTAS to AUD
A$2.6334
|1 LIBERTAS to GBP
￡1.2825
|1 LIBERTAS to EUR
€1.5048
|1 LIBERTAS to USD
$1.71
|1 LIBERTAS to MYR
RM7.1991
|1 LIBERTAS to TRY
₺65.9889
|1 LIBERTAS to JPY
¥246.24
|1 LIBERTAS to RUB
₽141.5025
|1 LIBERTAS to INR
₹144.0675
|1 LIBERTAS to IDR
Rp28,032.7824
|1 LIBERTAS to KRW
₩2,361.8691
|1 LIBERTAS to PHP
₱95.4351
|1 LIBERTAS to EGP
￡E.86.6286
|1 LIBERTAS to BRL
R$9.7641
|1 LIBERTAS to CAD
C$2.3598
|1 LIBERTAS to BDT
৳208.449
|1 LIBERTAS to NGN
₦2,749.1841
|1 LIBERTAS to UAH
₴71.136
|1 LIBERTAS to VES
Bs150.48
|1 LIBERTAS to PKR
Rs482.0832
|1 LIBERTAS to KZT
₸885.5406
|1 LIBERTAS to THB
฿56.5155
|1 LIBERTAS to TWD
NT$50.4792
|1 LIBERTAS to AED
د.إ6.2757
|1 LIBERTAS to CHF
Fr1.4022
|1 LIBERTAS to HKD
HK$13.2525
|1 LIBERTAS to MAD
.د.م15.8346
|1 LIBERTAS to MXN
$33.4476