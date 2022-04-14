Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Information

WGLMR is the wrapped version of Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.

Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

Dive into the tools, integrations, and comprehensive tutorials to start using and building on Moonbeam.

Official Website:
https://moonbeam.network/

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 14.92M
$ 14.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.12M
$ 1.12M
All-Time High:
$ 5.91
$ 5.91
All-Time Low:
$ 0.054334
$ 0.054334
Current Price:
$ 0.074755
$ 0.074755

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WGLMR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WGLMR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

