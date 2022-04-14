Discover key insights into Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Information

WGLMR is the wrapped version of Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.

Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

Dive into the tools, integrations, and comprehensive tutorials to start using and building on Moonbeam.