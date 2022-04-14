WTF Opossum (WTFO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WTF Opossum (WTFO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WTF Opossum (WTFO) Information WTF Opossum is a Meme token on solana Blockchain with utilities and tools for traders and token owners as well. Launched in July 2024. The project built a vote for exposure telegram bot with a leaderboard for tokens on multiple blockchains. The variety of tools contain the voting agent, contract scanner and market details checker. The $WTFO token itself was designed as a unique meme character. An opossum, the symbol of immortals. Just like opossums, WTFO is a surviver, focusing on it's utilities and the fun aspect of communities as being a real meme project. Official Website: https://wtfo.online Whitepaper: https://wtfo.online Buy WTFO Now!

WTF Opossum (WTFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WTF Opossum (WTFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 727.76K $ 727.76K $ 727.76K Total Supply: $ 856.35M $ 856.35M $ 856.35M Circulating Supply: $ 856.35M $ 856.35M $ 856.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 727.76K $ 727.76K $ 727.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00180463 $ 0.00180463 $ 0.00180463 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0008488 $ 0.0008488 $ 0.0008488 Learn more about WTF Opossum (WTFO) price

WTF Opossum (WTFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WTF Opossum (WTFO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WTFO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WTFO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WTFO's tokenomics, explore WTFO token's live price!

WTFO Price Prediction Want to know where WTFO might be heading? Our WTFO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WTFO token's Price Prediction now!

