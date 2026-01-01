Xach Price Today

The live Xach (XACH) price today is $ 0.00001758, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current XACH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001758 per XACH.

Xach currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,582.66, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XACH. During the last 24 hours, XACH traded between $ 0.00001715 (low) and $ 0.0000176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00094716, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001535.

In short-term performance, XACH moved -- in the last hour and +5.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xach (XACH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.58K$ 17.58K $ 17.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.58K$ 17.58K $ 17.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xach is $ 17.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XACH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.58K.