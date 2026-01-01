What is the current trading price of XerisCoin?

XerisCoin (XERIS) is currently priced at ₹0.063361994902676090000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -2.55% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing XerisCoin's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in XERIS?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is XerisCoin's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4304 with a market capitalization of ₹62083231.6863739700000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about XERIS?

With 979812621.057664 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to XerisCoin's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.061568475306930320000 and ₹0.070582130435398865000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does XerisCoin stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, XERIS continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.