XOXNO Price (XOXNO)
-0.41%
+3.95%
-11.34%
-11.34%
XOXNO (XOXNO) real-time price is $0.02169688. Over the past 24 hours, XOXNO traded between a low of $ 0.02085419 and a high of $ 0.02181093, showing active market volatility. XOXNO's all-time high price is $ 0.291313, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01632809.
In terms of short-term performance, XOXNO has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, +3.95% over 24 hours, and -11.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of XOXNO is $ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XOXNO is 62.99M, with a total supply of 99944570.36346526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.17M.
During today, the price change of XOXNO to USD was $ +0.00082368.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XOXNO to USD was $ -0.0053836034.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XOXNO to USD was $ -0.0040310872.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XOXNO to USD was $ -0.004561359906645567.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00082368
|+3.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0053836034
|-24.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0040310872
|-18.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004561359906645567
|-17.37%
The $XOXNO Token is developed to play a critical role and serve as the key facilitator for transactional processes and engagement mechanisms within the XOXNO ecosystem. The token plays a crucial role in enabling transactions and rewarding participants within the XOXNO ecosystem, which includes a vibrant marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and prospective collaborations with web2 brands. Its strategic importance lies in both its utility as a digital asset and its capacity to integrate and enhance the diverse aspects of the XOXNO ecosystem. xShard: Sovereign Shards will enable the usage of $XOXNO token as a gas payment token, while for our validators that will run the entire shard $XOXNO is part of the requirements to run the nodes as each validator will have to use the $XOXNO via the liquid staking contract to get $sXOXNO. Validators will have to stake in a pair $sXOXNO with $xEGLD (our liquid staking token for EGLD) in order to join the eligible list of nodes. More details will be described about the process closer to the official launch of the product first by MultiversX foundation and then by us. XOXNO Real Yield Liquid Staking: Users can stake their $XOXNO tokens in exchange for $sXOXNO. The benefit of holding $sXOXNO stems from its capacity to accumulate rewards from the XOXNO Accumulator as holders of $sXOXNO will receive a portion of the tokens accumulated in the pool, thereby providing an attractive incentive for long-term engagement and investment in the XOXNO ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will XOXNO (XOXNO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XOXNO (XOXNO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XOXNO.
Check the XOXNO price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of XOXNO (XOXNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XOXNO token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-05 15:06:00
|Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
|09-05 12:39:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
|09-05 02:06:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Spot Trading Volume on CEX Platforms Exceeds Bitcoin for the First Time in Seven Years in August
|09-04 17:54:00
|Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
|09-04 13:57:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
|09-04 10:38:00
|Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.