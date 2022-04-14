XVGZKE (XVGZKE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XVGZKE (XVGZKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XVGZKE (XVGZKE) Information XVGZKE is the XVG-branded token deployed on zkSync Era, a zero-knowledge rollup chain optimized for fast, low-cost Ethereum-compatible transactions. As part of the XVG token suite, XVGZKE shares the exact same contract address as its counterparts across multiple leading smart chains, offering an unprecedented level of interoperability and simplicity. This unified address system eliminates the confusion of wrapped assets and cross-chain variations, making XVGZKE instantly recognizable and verifiable. Its presence on zkSync Era ensures scalability, efficiency, and direct access to Ethereum's vibrant ecosystem—while maintaining consistency across the broader XVG suite. Official Website: https://XVGTokens.com Buy XVGZKE Now!

XVGZKE (XVGZKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XVGZKE (XVGZKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 49.55K $ 49.55K $ 49.55K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 49.55K $ 49.55K $ 49.55K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about XVGZKE (XVGZKE) price

XVGZKE (XVGZKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XVGZKE (XVGZKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVGZKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVGZKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVGZKE's tokenomics, explore XVGZKE token's live price!

