Y U NO Price (YUNO)
Y U NO (YUNO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 8.27K USD. YUNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YUNO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUNO price information.
During today, the price change of Y U NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Y U NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Y U NO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Y U NO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-30.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Y U NO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
-30.47%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The most unhinged meme project on Solana!
Understanding the tokenomics of Y U NO (YUNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YUNO token's extensive tokenomics now!
