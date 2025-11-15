Yachts Coin (YTC) Tokenomics
Yachts Coin (YTC) Information
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview
Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions.
Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved.
The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings.
Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy.
The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions.
Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market.
Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences.
Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
Yachts Coin (YTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yachts Coin (YTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
