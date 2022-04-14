Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics
The Yakushima Inu: Japan's Rarest Dog Breed
The Yakushima Inu, a rare breed from Yakushima Island, Japan, is a medium-sized Spitz-type dog bred for wild boar hunting. Its wolf-like nature and elusive history fascinate enthusiasts. Crossbreeding with other breeds has made purebreds nearly extinct, leaving its status uncertain and documentation scarce.
Renowned for loyalty and intelligence, the Yakushima Inu thrived in Yakushima’s rugged forests. Unlike recognized Nihon Ken breeds, it lacks official designation, adding to its obscurity. Its sturdy build and thick coat suited the island’s terrain, but limited records hinder defining clear breed standards.
With few, if any, purebred Yakushima Inus left, preservation is challenging. Enthusiasts may connect with Japanese breeder networks to learn more. Its rarity emphasizes the need for conservation to protect this unique piece of Japan’s canine heritage from disappearing entirely.
Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yakushima Inu (YAKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yakushima Inu (YAKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YAKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YAKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
