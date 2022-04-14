Discover key insights into Yala Stablecoin (YU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Information

$YU is part of Yala, a native Bitcoin liquidity protocol that channels BTC into yield opportunities across DeFi and RWAs.

Bitcoin holders unlock capital through self-custodial, liquidation-free borrowing by minting $YU, a BTC-backed liquidity asset (stablecoin). In this process, they pay a stability fee directly to $YU depositors, effectively exchanging BTC-backed exposure for portable, capital-efficient liquidity and access to yield without giving up ownership. Yala’s SmartVault module manages system risk and ensures efficient yield distribution.