YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Information YellowFangUSD (YFUSD) is a zero-tax BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain designed as a BUSD-native ecosystem hub. The project operates with 0% buy and sell taxes, 100% community ownership, and permanently locked liquidity. YellowFangUSD powers a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem including staking protocols, trading tools, payment gateways, and blockchain analytics. The token serves as the utility currency across multiple interconnected applications such as FangStake for yield farming, FangSignal for AI-powered market analysis, and FangPay for merchant payments. The ecosystem maintains BUSD liquidity pairs across all projects to provide stability and seamless value preservation. Smart contracts are built using OpenZeppelin standards with security features including reentrancy protection and emergency controls.

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 97.61K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.61K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YFUSD1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YFUSD1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YFUSD1's tokenomics, explore YFUSD1 token's live price!

