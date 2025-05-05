YES Price (YES)
The live price of YES (YES) today is 1.44 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 110.59K USD. YES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YES price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 76.93K USD
Get real-time price updates of the YES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YES price information.
During today, the price change of YES to USD was $ +0.00150505.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YES to USD was $ +0.0620514720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YES to USD was $ -0.3512835360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YES to USD was $ -1.8964306326356568.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00150505
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0620514720
|+4.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3512835360
|-24.39%
|90 Days
|$ -1.8964306326356568
|-56.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of YES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yes. The second MFT (Meme Fungible Token) Inspired by NPC.
|1 YES to VND
₫37,893.6
|1 YES to AUD
A$2.2176
|1 YES to GBP
￡1.08
|1 YES to EUR
€1.2672
|1 YES to USD
$1.44
|1 YES to MYR
RM6.0192
|1 YES to TRY
₺55.512
|1 YES to JPY
¥207.5472
|1 YES to RUB
₽119.0736
|1 YES to INR
₹121.2048
|1 YES to IDR
Rp23,606.5536
|1 YES to KRW
₩1,991.6928
|1 YES to PHP
₱79.8768
|1 YES to EGP
￡E.72.9504
|1 YES to BRL
R$8.1936
|1 YES to CAD
C$1.9872
|1 YES to BDT
৳175.536
|1 YES to NGN
₦2,311.3872
|1 YES to UAH
₴59.904
|1 YES to VES
Bs126.72
|1 YES to PKR
Rs405.9648
|1 YES to KZT
₸745.7184
|1 YES to THB
฿47.4768
|1 YES to TWD
NT$42.8112
|1 YES to AED
د.إ5.2848
|1 YES to CHF
Fr1.1808
|1 YES to HKD
HK$11.16
|1 YES to MAD
.د.م13.3344
|1 YES to MXN
$28.2096