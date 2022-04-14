Yield App (YLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yield App (YLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yield App (YLD) Information YIELD, a licensed and regulated FinTech company, offers a mobile app and web platform designed to provide the easiest way to invest in DeFi using crypto or traditional currencies, regardless of your financial or technological level of expertise. Official Website: https://www.yield.app/ Buy YLD Now!

Yield App (YLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield App (YLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 239.07K Total Supply: $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 265.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 270.24K All-Time High: $ 1.29 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039825 Current Price: $ 0.00090079

Yield App (YLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield App (YLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YLD's tokenomics, explore YLD token's live price!

