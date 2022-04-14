Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Information Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield for BTC in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. YO continuously reallocates your assets across DeFi chains and protocols to maximize yield. YO is fully self custodial and you keep control of your assets at all time. Official Website: https://yo.xyz Whitepaper: https://yo.xyz/whitepaper

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 631.68K Total Supply: $ 5.46 Circulating Supply: $ 5.46 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 631.68K All-Time High: $ 914,351,589,839,370 All-Time Low: $ 86,670 Current Price: $ 115,576

Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield Optimizer BTC (YOBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YOBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YOBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

